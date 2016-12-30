facebook icon twitter icon
Run-DMC takes on likes of Wal-Mart and Amazon in US court fight

Rap group Run-DMC has filed a 50 million US dollar (£40.6 million) lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission.

Joseph 'Run' Simmons, left, and Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run-DMC (Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)
A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint said the defendants are "advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products" in the group's trademarked name.

The products include glasses, hats, T-shirts, patches, wallets and other items.

The lawsuit alleged that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than 100 million US dollars (£81.2 million) in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by McDaniels, Joseph "Run" Simmons, McDaniels and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, who was fatally shot in his Queens recording studio in 2002.

McDaniels and Simmons later announced that the group was officially disbanding.

In 2009, Run-DMC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the second rap act to be awarded that honour.