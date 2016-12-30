Early dip for London's FTSE 100 on final day of trading for 2016

London's top-flight index edged down on the final trading day of 2016 after soaring to a fresh record high on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 was trading 18.26 points down at 7,101.89 after the traditional Santa Rally helped it reach a record closing figure 7120.26 in the previous session, thanks to a rally from precious metal stocks.

Dragging the index south were outsourcing giant Capita, budget airline easyJet and miner Fresnillo. The stocks were down 2% to 512.6p, 1% to 991.4p and 0.9% to 1,213p respectively.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: "The FTSE 100 began the last session of 2016 on the back foot having romped its way to two consecutive all-time highs this week with precious metals miners' shares being powered by a rise in gold prices."

Shopping centre owner Hammerson was up 0.39% to 565.1p after inking a deal with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to offload a 50% stake in the newly opened Watermark leisure complex in Southampton.

Other risers included Burberry, up 0.81% to 1,496p and Primark owner Associated British Foods, up 0.66% to 2,748p.

Thursday's record close capped two consecutive all time-highs this week, helping end what has been a tumultuous year on a high.

The FTSE 100 is up nearly 14% over the past 12 months, boosted by the collapse in the value of sterling.

The pound's fall, triggered by Britain's decision to quit the European Union, has proved beneficial for multinational companies listed on the index as many tend to benefit from earnings in currencies - such as the US dollar - which are stronger than sterling.

On Friday, sterling slumped further against the euro, falling 0.2% to 1.16 euro. The pound was up by a modest 0.25% against the dollar at 1.22.