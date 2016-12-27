House price slight gain 'more likely than a decline' in 2017

The only way is up for property prices generally in 2017, despite the uncertainty surrounding the economy, according to forecasters.

The housing market started 2016 with a flurry of activity as buy-to-let investors rushed to beat a stamp duty hike imposed on them from April 1.

Property sales were brought forward, which may otherwise have taken place later in the year. And as it hit a quieter period during the middle of 2016 following the stamp duty change, June's vote to leave the EU brought what some experts described as a temporary state of paralysis to the market.

Meanwhile top-end house prices in London, which has been the engine of house price growth in recent years, have been experiencing signs of a wobble during 2016. Property prices in Kensington and Chelsea, which at £1.2 million on average are the most expensive in the UK, have fallen by 4.9% over the past year, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Mark Hayward, managing director of the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA), said the London market had been feeling the effects of another previous stamp duty change, which made the tax more expensive for people buying the most high-value homes.

Mr Hayward said: "The high-end London property market is suffering at the hands of increased stamp duty taxes."

But housing market studies have still pointed to house prices continuing to head upwards generally during 2017, albeit at a slower rate than 2016, amid a continued lack of homes for buyers to choose from.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide Building Society, said a small gain of around 2% in house prices during 2017 is "more likely than a decline". During 2016, annual house price growth had been running at a higher rate of between 4% and 6%, according to Nationwide's index.

He said: "Like most forecasters, including the Bank of England, we expect the UK economy to slow modestly next year, which is likely to result in less robust labour market conditions and modestly slower house price growth."

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) believes UK house prices will see an average increase of 3% across 2017, as supply shortages continue to push prices up.

Rics also believes the weakened pound could encourage more overseas investors into the property market, helping house prices in central London to stabilise.

TV property expert Sarah Beeny, owner of estate agent Tepilo, said the expected slower rate of price growth during 2017 could make some buyers feel under less pressure.

She said: "I believe we'll continue to see house prices going up in 2017, although the rate of growth will slow, which is what's been happening for the past few months.

"And this is good news, because it means price rises will happen at a much more sustainable level. This means those already on the ladder will continue to benefit from increases in their property's value, whilst those looking to buy their first home will find it easier to do so and won't be under as much pressure from huge monthly price rises whilst they look for a home."

Property analyst Hometrack predicts that across the UK's major cities, values will rise by around 4% during 2017.

Richard Donnell, insight director at Hometrack, said home buyers are facing the greatest affordability pressures in London and southern cities.

He said: "In larger regional UK cities such as Birmingham and Manchester, affordability remains attractive and we believe there is room for further price growth over 2017."

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) has predicted that by 2021, the average property will be worth £254,000 - £44,000 more than it was in 2016.

Relatively cheap mortgage rates should also help to keep the housing market ticking over as it moves into 2017 - but experts have warned that the "lowest of the low" deals may not be around for much longer.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: "Already, we have seen HSBC withdraw the lowest fixed rate on the market at 0.99%, which could give other lenders the green light to change their own range.

"With economic uncertainty and rising swap rates, which lenders use to price their loans, there could be a slowdown in competition and some rates could well start to rise up from their current lows."