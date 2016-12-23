Italy bails out Monte dei Paschi bank after it fails to raise 5bn euros

The Italian government is bailing out Monte dei Paschi di Siena after Italy's third-largest bank failed to raise the 5 billion euros (£4.2 billion) needed to stay afloat.

The government passed the bailout decree early on Friday. Parliament has approved a 20 billion euro (£17 billion) fund to guarantee the stability of Italian banks, with MPS the most vulnerable.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi were suspended on Friday on the Milan stock exchange.

MPS said late on Thursday that it had not secured a key anchor investor to pump money in, and that efforts to swap debt for equity had netted only 2.45 billion euros (£2 billion).