facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas
News: Operations cancelled as Hospital staff fall ill
News: Child sex attacker jailed for 'sustained and serious' sexual abuse
News: Chamber ‘no’ to community levy on building works
News: Winning numbers for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2016

Italy bails out Monte dei Paschi bank after it fails to raise 5bn euros

The Italian government is bailing out Monte dei Paschi di Siena after Italy's third-largest bank failed to raise the 5 billion euros (£4.2 billion) needed to stay afloat.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi were suspended on Friday on the Milan stock exchange (AP)
Shares in Monte dei Paschi were suspended on Friday on the Milan stock exchange (AP)

The government passed the bailout decree early on Friday. Parliament has approved a 20 billion euro (£17 billion) fund to guarantee the stability of Italian banks, with MPS the most vulnerable.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi were suspended on Friday on the Milan stock exchange.

MPS said late on Thursday that it had not secured a key anchor investor to pump money in, and that efforts to swap debt for equity had netted only 2.45 billion euros (£2 billion).