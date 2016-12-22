facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas
News: Child sex attacker jailed for 'sustained and serious' sexual abuse
News: Winning numbers for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2016
News: At-risk Islanders urged to get flu jab
News: Driver fined £800 after crash with three cyclists
News: £746,000 boost for charities

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to sell assets to France's Total

Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras has said it will sell 2.2 billion dollars (£1.77 billion) of assets to French energy company Total SA.

Petrobras said the two companies signed an agreement for the sale on Wednesday.

The deal includes Total's acquisition of stakes in two oil fields in the Santos Basin and in two thermal power plants in Bahia state.

Petrobras will also have the option to buy a 20% stake in the Perdido Foldbelt field in the Gulf of Mexico owned by Total and Exxon Mobil.

The Brazilian oil firm said earlier this year it would sell some assets because of the drop in global oil prices, a corruption scandal involving the company and a downturn in Brazil's economy.