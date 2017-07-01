Ladies’ lunch raises over £21,000

MORE than £21,000 was raised for the cancer unit at Southampton Hospital at a ladies’ charity lunch co-hosted by financial services group Equiom and legal firm Bedell Cristin.

The lunch at the Longueville Manor Hotel featured Antiques Roadshow expert Eric Knowles, together with presentations from Dr Lindsay Smith of Cancer Research UK and Tracey Harding, who spoke about her personal experience with cancer.

This is the third annual event organised by Equiom for Cancer Research UK, with the money this year going to the cancer unit at Southampton Hospital, where Island patients are regularly treated.

Prizes from the auction and luxury draw included lunch with Antiques Roadshow presenters Fiona Bruce and Eric Knowles, a trip to the exclusive Maison Sisley Spa in Paris, tickets to a Test match at Lord’s and an Arsenal Premier League football match, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wallace Collection in London with Mr Knowles.

Sheila Dean, the chief executive of Equiom, said this year’s event was the best attended and raised the most money to date. ‘Cancer Research UK is a charity that is close to my heart and to so many of us who are impacted by the illness. The annual ladies charity lunch is becoming a key event and I am already looking forward to next year.’

Lisa Springate, a partner at Bedell Cristin, added: ‘We were pleased to be able to co-host such a wonderful event and special thanks to everyone who supported it, bought tickets or bid on lots and contributed to such as successful outcome.’