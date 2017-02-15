facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP
<
>
News: JEP printing error: Free online edition here
News: Jersey actor Jonny Labey wins first ever series of ITV's Dance Dance Dance
News: Man arrested after being seen in Havre Des Pas with 'scythe-like' blade
News: Man fined £1,000 for 'grossly offensive' Facebook comments
News: Explosion reported at Flamanville nuclear plant
News: JEP Opinion: A positive message for Joy
News: Do you know Claire and Andy? Jersey Post call for Islanders' help to track down couple

Ombudsman gets 1,375 complaints in first year

10457885
Principal Ombudsman Douglas Melville

THE Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman Service has received 1,375 complaints during its first full year in operation, of which 1,133 have been closed. Of those complaints, 231 were found to merit further investigation by the Ombudsman.

The service has its office in Jersey but also covers Guernsey, Sark and Alderney.

Figures for the final quarter of the year, issued last week, show that 223 complaints were opened during October to December, with 90 of those new complaints under further investigation. Over three-quarters of the new case files relate to financial advice on investments and funds.

Principal Ombudsman Douglas Melville said: ‘The last three months of 2016 were a busy period, particularly for new complaints about investments and issues of mis-selling.’

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Ombudsman gets 1,375 complaints in first year"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.