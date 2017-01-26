Firms ‘have to be ready’ for data protection law changes

ISLAND businesses are being alerted to a ‘seismic’ change to the data protection rules due to come into force from next year.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is being introduced by the European Union authorities and will apply to any business or organisation dealing with the data of EU residents.

Information Commissioner Emma Martins says she is particularly concerned about smaller firms which may not have the same dedicated compliance resources as larger organisations, and is urging all businesses to start preparing as soon as possible so they don’t fall foul of the changes.

Mrs Martins explained that the Island’s current data protection legislation dated back to 2005, prior to the digital era and the advent of increased cyber security risks from the internet and new technology such as Internet of Things, Medtech and Fintech.

