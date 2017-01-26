facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Jersey Live axed: Island's biggest music festival ends after 13 years
News: Teenager arrested in connection with assault outside Robin Hood Takeaway
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst

Firms ‘have to be ready’ for data protection law changes

17206264
Information Commissioner Emma Martins: ‘European legislation which dates back to the 1990s is no longer fit for purpose’

ISLAND businesses are being alerted to a ‘seismic’ change to the data protection rules due to come into force from next year.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is being introduced by the European Union authorities and will apply to any business or organisation dealing with the data of EU residents.

Information Commissioner Emma Martins says she is particularly concerned about smaller firms which may not have the same dedicated compliance resources as larger organisations, and is urging all businesses to start preparing as soon as possible so they don’t fall foul of the changes.

Mrs Martins explained that the Island’s current data protection legislation dated back to 2005, prior to the digital era and the advent of increased cyber security risks from the internet and new technology such as Internet of Things, Medtech and Fintech.

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Firms ‘have to be ready’ for data protection law changes"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.