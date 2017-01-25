States ‘should continue to support innovation’

THE States should continue to fund innovation, but with a different framework to that offered by the now disgraced Jersey Innovation Fund, says the chief executive of Digital Jersey.

Tony Moretta says that although most of the focus has been on the £1.4m potential losses, there have been successes among the fund recipients.

Speaking ahead of today’s Digital Health Strategy launch – which will integrate hospital and GP patient records – he said that one of the local technology companies involved, Total Solutions Group, had benefited from the funding.

‘I have not heard anyone say it is a bad idea to invest in innovation, but we should do it in a different way,’ said Mr Moretta, who has been in the post for just over a year. ‘I think that governments should intervene where the market is not providing a solution. If you talk to start-ups in Jersey, most will tell you this is not an easy place to get funding.'

