Jersey named best finance centre

William McGillivray, business development director at Jersey Finance (right), accepting the award for International Finance Centre of the Year 2017 from former English rugby union player Austin Healey and Citywealth chief executive Karen Jones

JERSEY has won the title International Finance Centre of the Year in the annual Citywealth IFC awards – for the fifth year running.

The Island beat off competition from Guernsey (who won silver) and Singapore (bronze) as well as Bermuda, Malta, New Zealand and the United States.

The awards were set up six years ago to highlight expertise and service excellence of advisers and managers in the private wealth sector and a judged by an international panel of practitioners.

The award was presented to Jersey Finance business development director William McGillivray at a gala ceremony held last week at Lord’s cricket ground.

 

 

