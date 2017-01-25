Jersey named best finance centre

JERSEY has won the title International Finance Centre of the Year in the annual Citywealth IFC awards – for the fifth year running.

The Island beat off competition from Guernsey (who won silver) and Singapore (bronze) as well as Bermuda, Malta, New Zealand and the United States.

The awards were set up six years ago to highlight expertise and service excellence of advisers and managers in the private wealth sector and a judged by an international panel of practitioners.

The award was presented to Jersey Finance business development director William McGillivray at a gala ceremony held last week at Lord’s cricket ground.

