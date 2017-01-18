Reuse centre in sponsorship call

BUSINESSES are being asked to support a new scheme that aims to create up to 80 new jobs for Islanders with disabilities or long-term health problems.

The Acorn Reuse Centre, which opens at the La Collette household waste site this week, will collect ‘unwanted’ items at a new facility there and transport them to the Acorn site in Trinity where people will be trained to repair and up-cycle ready for resale in a shop expected to open within the next six months. Suitable items include furniture and ‘white goods’ or electrical items.

The centre will adhere to the national standard set by the Furniture Reuse Network and also work with the Trading Standards Department to ensure customers are charged a fair price for quality items.

The project does not receive any funding from the States, but based on projections from similar schemes in the UK, organisers the Jersey Employment Trust (JET) expect the project to be self-financing within three years. The organisation was chosen to run the scheme through a States competitive tender.

Initially the organisers are looking for start-up funding of £250,000, to be used for adapting existing buildings, staff training and kitting out workshops with tools, but they are also looking for practical ‘gifts in kind’ such as equipment, expertise or sponsorship from businesses with the required skills.

