Jersey Evening Post
Search is on for the best leaders

Lesley Harrison (centre), winner of the Public/Third Sector Director of the Year 2016, receiving her award from past IoD Jersey chairman Wendy Dorman and guest speaker Gyles Brandreth

THE search is on for this year’s Jersey Director of the Year award recipients.

This is the eighth year that the Island branch of the Institute of Directors has organised the awards to recognise top leaders in the private, public and voluntary sectors.

Anyone is entitled to nominate a potential winner using the process online, which requires a 250-word recommendation explaining why the person nominated has shown the qualities required. The entries will be judged in confidence by an independent panel.

The winners will be named at a black-tie dinner on 28 April at the Hotel de France, when those who have completed the Chartered Director programme and the student winner of the IoD work shadow scheme will also be announced.

The chairman of the IoD in Jersey, Chris Clark, said: ‘Our annual awards continue to go from strength to strength, with some outstanding people from across the business, public and voluntary sectors

having been successful in previous years.

To register a nomination, log on to iod.je before the deadline of Friday 10 February.

 

 

